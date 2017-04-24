Russian GP: Vettel leads stunning Ferrari 1-2 at Sochi
Sebastian Vettel scored pole position at Sochi for the Russian Grand Prix, leading the first Ferrari front row lock-out since 2008. had led the way throughout free practice, but trailed Mercedes through Q1 and Q2, where both Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen made an extra run compared to Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas in the latter segment.
