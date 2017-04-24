Romain Grosjean's frustration with Haas F1 on display after Russian GP qualifying
The Haas Formula 1 Team suffered a miserable day during qualifying for the Russian Grand Prix Saturday. That misery was on display as Romain Grosjean 's expressed frustration after he set the slowest time of the day.
