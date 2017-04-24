Revived Massa in no hurry to leave F1 again

Felipe Massa's reluctant retirement from Formula One at the end of 2016 lasted a matter of weeks and now, given a new lease of life at Williams, the popular Brazilian is in no hurry to hang up his helmet again. Formula One - F1 - Chinese Grand Prix - Shanghai, China - 7/4/17 - Williams driver Felipe Massa of Brazil sits at the Shanghai International Circuit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.