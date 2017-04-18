Renault predicts the future of Formula One

After a disappointing start to the season and only two points in the bag after three races, Renault is already playing catch-up in this year's Formula One championship. But that hasn't stopped the French team from looking ahead to its future participation in the world's premier racing series, and at this week's Shanghai Motor Show it's offering a glimpse at what the sport might look like in ten years' time.

