Red Bull's Verstappen, Ricciardo see season slipping away
Mercedes and Ferrari's tussle for wins in Formula One has left Verstappen and Ricciardo in the cold, an uncomfortable sensation for drivers who each won a race last year and were podium regulars. "For us, I think, at the moment the best we can do is fifth, so that's like a victory for us," Verstappen said Saturday.
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
