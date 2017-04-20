Other Motorsports
Toyota was fastest ahead of Porsche in the official preseason World Endurance Championship test, known as the "Prologue" at Monza, Italy, that wrapped up Sunday. The margin it enjoyed at the top of the times may not show what will happen in the season.
