NewsAlert: Canada's Hinchcliffe races to first victory since near-fatal 2015 accident
Canada's James Hinchcliffe raced to his first victory since his near-fatal accident in 2015 by hanging on for a three-lap shootout to the finish Sunday on the streets of Long Beach. It was the Oakville, Ont., native's first victory since at New Orleans a month before he nearly bled to death in an accident during practice for the Indianapolis 500.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar 29
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC