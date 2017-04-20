NewsAlert: Canada's Hinchcliffe races...

NewsAlert: Canada's Hinchcliffe races to first victory since near-fatal 2015 accident

Canada's James Hinchcliffe raced to his first victory since his near-fatal accident in 2015 by hanging on for a three-lap shootout to the finish Sunday on the streets of Long Beach. It was the Oakville, Ont., native's first victory since at New Orleans a month before he nearly bled to death in an accident during practice for the Indianapolis 500.

