NBC Sports Presents Comprehensive Coverage of Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix This Weekend

NBC Sports Group continues its presentation of the 2017 Formula One season this weekend with comprehensive coverage of the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix, as Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel clash at Bahrain International Circuit on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET on CNBC. In addition, NBCSN will present coverage of this weekend's Red Bull Air Race event from San Diego, Calif., early Monday morning at 1 a.m. ET/late Sunday night at 10 p.m. PT, immediately following NHL Stanley Cup Playoff coverage.

