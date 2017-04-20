Motor racing: Giovinazzi replaces Weh...

Motor racing: Giovinazzi replaces Wehrlein for Chinese GP

Italian rookie Antonio Giovinazzi will again replace Pascal Wehrlein at Sauber in Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix due to the German's fitness issues, the Swiss-based Formula One team said on Monday. Sauber are hoping Wehrlein, who withdrew from last month's season-opener in Australia, could be back for the third round in Bahrain or Russia after that.

