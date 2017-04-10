More McLaren woes as Alonso's engine ...

More McLaren woes as Alonso's engine fails at Bahrain GP

Yesterday

Fernando Alonso must already be counting down the days until the Indianapolis 500, given how frustrating Formula One has become for the Spaniard. The two-time F1 champion is making his IndyCar debut on May 28, and it probably can't come soon enough.

