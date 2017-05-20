Monza WTCC: Bjork beats Monteiro to Race 2 victory

Volvo's Thed Bjork took victory the second WTCC race at Monza from pole position, making it four different winning manufacturers in the opening four races of the 2017 season. From pole, the Swedish driver lost out to the fast-starting Honda of Tiago Monteiro at the start, but was able to retake the lead at the Parabolica at the end of the second lap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.