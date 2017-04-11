Monaco comes first for Alonso's F1 rivals
Manama, Bahrain - Fernando Alonso's Formula One rivals have applauded the Spaniard's decision to race in this year's Indianapolis 500 instead of the Monaco Grand Prix, while ruling out doing anything similar. Mercedes' triple world champion Lewis Hamilton told reporters at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Thursday that it was a "pretty cool" move.
