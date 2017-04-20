Mexican GP circuit eyeing MotoGP round

The home of Formula 1's Mexican Grand Prix, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, is being considered as a future MotoGP venue. The revamped circuit in Mexico City returned to the F1 calendar in 2015, and also hosts the World Endurance Championship and Formula E. Two-wheel racing was considered by promoter CIE Group during its redevelopment, with a view to either hosting MotoGP or the initially-targeted World Superbike Championship in Mexico for the first time.

