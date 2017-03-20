Mercedes technical chief speaks out on title battle with former team Ferrari
The main cause appears to be down to the SF70-H being much easier on the tyres than the F1 W08 EQ Power +, allowing driver Vettel to stay out for a longer first stint on the ultra-soft compound during the Australian Grand Prix , whilst Lewis Hamilton was forced into an early pit stop, after struggling for grip having completed far fewer laps. Vettel has been linked with a move to Mercedes, while Raikkonen could well call it a day from Formula 1 at the end of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar 29
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar 3
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC