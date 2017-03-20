Mercedes technical chief speaks out on title battle with former team Ferrari

The main cause appears to be down to the SF70-H being much easier on the tyres than the F1 W08 EQ Power +, allowing driver Vettel to stay out for a longer first stint on the ultra-soft compound during the Australian Grand Prix , whilst Lewis Hamilton was forced into an early pit stop, after struggling for grip having completed far fewer laps. Vettel has been linked with a move to Mercedes, while Raikkonen could well call it a day from Formula 1 at the end of the year.

