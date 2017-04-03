Mercedes: Rival complaints part of F1...

Mercedes: Rival complaints part of F1 game

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Motorsport.com

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says he is not surprised that rivals Ferrari and Red Bull launched a barrage of technical clarifications over the winter in a bid to try to knock his team off the top of Formula 1. After three seasons of domination by Mercedes, a rules reset for 2017 with faster and more challenging cars has opened up a big opportunity for But as well as the chance of doing that through their own efforts, the last winter was dominated by a series of rule queries to the FIA aimed at cutting off avenues that Mercedes was suspected of exploiting. This included the trick suspension system that Mercedes had run at some events last year, plus suspicions over oil burning and pre-loaded start systems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port... Mar 29 unveiled phart 4
News NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06) Mar '17 MakesPhartxx 68
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Feb '17 TruePhartzx 6
News FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media Jan '17 DepositPharts 2
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... Oct '16 proflagger 1
News Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Rbelo 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,642 • Total comments across all topics: 280,104,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC