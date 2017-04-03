Mercedes: Rival complaints part of F1 game

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says he is not surprised that rivals Ferrari and Red Bull launched a barrage of technical clarifications over the winter in a bid to try to knock his team off the top of Formula 1. After three seasons of domination by Mercedes, a rules reset for 2017 with faster and more challenging cars has opened up a big opportunity for But as well as the chance of doing that through their own efforts, the last winter was dominated by a series of rule queries to the FIA aimed at cutting off avenues that Mercedes was suspected of exploiting. This included the trick suspension system that Mercedes had run at some events last year, plus suspicions over oil burning and pre-loaded start systems.

