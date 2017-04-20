McLaren duo get engine reliability update for Russia

McLaren's Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne will receive a MGU-H reliability update from Honda for this weekend's Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix following a series of problems in Bahrain. Recurring MGU-H issues led to Alonso's engine failing in Bahrain GP qualifying, while Vandoorne failed to start the race, with the cause believed to relate to the same component.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.