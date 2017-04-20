McLaren duo get engine reliability up...

McLaren duo get engine reliability update for Russia

McLaren's Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne will receive a MGU-H reliability update from Honda for this weekend's Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix following a series of problems in Bahrain. Recurring MGU-H issues led to Alonso's engine failing in Bahrain GP qualifying, while Vandoorne failed to start the race, with the cause believed to relate to the same component.

