Lewis Hamilton wins fifth Chinese GP of F1 career
Shanghai: Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton delivered a commanding performance to win the Formula One World Championship's Chinese Grand Prix, after starting from pole position at the Shanghai International Circuit on Sunday. The British driver drove an impeccable race to score his fifth win at the Chinese GP, as he secured F1's equivalent of the Grand Slam by registering the fastest race lap, qualifying in pole position and taking first place on Sunday, reports Efe.
