Lewis Hamilton predicts toughest title fight of his career
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton steered clear of a chaotic start at the Chinese Grand Prix and coasted to victory on Sunday, claiming his fifth title in Shanghai. Mercedes driver Hamilton led every lap at Shanghai, but once Vettel made his way past the cars that jumped him early in the race due to his pitstop under virtual safety auto conditions, the two engaged in a battle of lap times as Hamilton tried to keep the Ferrari driver at bay.
