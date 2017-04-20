Lewis Hamilton anticipates respectabl...

Lewis Hamilton anticipates respectable battle with Sebastian Vettel for F1 title

Wirral Globe

Lewis Hamilton's so-called 'bromance' with Sebastian Vettel has become a defining storyline of the new season, but the Briton is not anticipating a messy break-up even if their title battle goes the distance this year. The championship now appears a straight shootout between Hamilton, in Mercedes silver, and Vettel, of Ferrari red, after the former joined his rival at the top of the standings with victory here in China.

