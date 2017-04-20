Kurt Busch believes Alonso "perfect" for Indy 500 assault
Kurt Busch, the last major series champion to cross over and run the Indianapolis 500, wasn't presumptuous enough to offer Fernando Alonso advice on his upcoming IndyCar debut. Busch, 38, completed the Indy 500/Coca-Cola 600 double in 2014.
