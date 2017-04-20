IndyCar drivers welcome Alonso's Indianapolis bid
IndyCar drivers will throw out the welcome mat for Fernando Alonso on his Indianapolis 500 debut next month but have warned the double Formula One champion not to expect any support on the track. "He's going to get passed and pass more cars in one month than he will in his entire Formula One career combined," Graham Rahal, son of 1986 Indy 500 winner Bobby, told Reuters at Barber Motorsports Park.
