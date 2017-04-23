"I had to two dreams: one, to be a Fo...

"I had to two dreams: one, to be a Formula One driver and second, to build a GT car"

Retired Brazilian Formula One legend Emerson Fittipaldi last week gave motor sport fans more than just a sneak preview of his new EF7 - a German-engineered and Italian-designed super car. The 1000-kilo car was unveiled at the hugely popular Qatar Motor Show where the 70-year-old talked about his journey from a teen in Brazil to producing what many consider a stunningly fast car.

