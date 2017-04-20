How F1's new wet weather standing starts will work
Rain ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix, and the prospect of mixed conditions, has opened up the prospect of Formula 1's first new wet standing start. The new rules, which came about after complaints at Silverstone last year when fans were robbed of a spectacular start in the rain, were ratified last winter.
