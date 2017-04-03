Honda boss thought 2017 F1 engine step was "too easy"

Honda Formula 1 chief Yusuke Hasegawa has admitted the Japanese manufacturer thought developing the engine technology required to catch its rivals this season was "too easy". Hasegawa said he thought Honda's new engine would match Mercedes' 2016 power levels by start of this season, but a glut of pre-season reliability problems held McLaren-Honda back and escalated tensions within the alliance.

