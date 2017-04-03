Hamilton captures 6th pole at Chinese...

Hamilton captures 6th pole at Chinese GP with record time

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton set a track record to capture his sixth pole position at the Chinese Grand Prix on Saturday, breaking the 13-year-old mark held by Michael Schumacher by more than half a second. Hamilton, a four-time champion in Shanghai, set a time of 1 minute, 31.678 seconds, edging rival Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari by less than two-tenths of a second.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port... Mar 29 unveiled phart 4
News NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06) Mar '17 MakesPhartxx 68
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Feb '17 TruePhartzx 6
News FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media Jan '17 DepositPharts 2
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... Oct '16 proflagger 1
News Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Rbelo 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,897 • Total comments across all topics: 280,145,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC