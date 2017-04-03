Hamilton captures 6th pole at Chinese GP with record time

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton set a track record to capture his sixth pole position at the Chinese Grand Prix on Saturday, breaking the 13-year-old mark held by Michael Schumacher by more than half a second. Hamilton, a four-time champion in Shanghai, set a time of 1 minute, 31.678 seconds, edging rival Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari by less than two-tenths of a second.

