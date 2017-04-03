Haas F1 has mixed results in China qualifying
Romain Grosjean endured a brief but eventful Formula 1 qualifying session for the Chinese Grand Prix Saturday while Kevin Magnussen quietly claimed 12th. Grosjean bowed out of qualifying in the first session, finishing the day in 17th, after spinning dangerously close to the wall on his first run and slowing for the double waved yellows for Sauber driver Antonio Giovinazzi's accident in the closing seconds of the session on his final attempt.
