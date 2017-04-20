Haas doesn't expect gap to top F1 teams to close in 2017
Haas Formula 1 boss Gunther Steiner fears that the advantage the top three teams enjoy over the rest of the field will not be closed this season. comfortably clear of a tight midfield pack, and that has proved to be the case in the opening three races of the year.
