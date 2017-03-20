Garcia and Lundgaard join the Renault Sport Academy
Renault Sport Racing is proud to announce that Marta Garcia and Christian Lundgaard have joined the Renault Sport Academy for 2017. Spaniard Garcia, 16, finished fourth in the 2016 European CIK-FIA OK Championship and ninth in WSK OK Super Masters in 2016.
