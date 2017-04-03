Fully recovered Robert Kubica hopeful...

Fully recovered Robert Kubica hopeful for F1 return

Robert Kubica says a return to Formula 1 is now "more likely" than ever before since his serious rally crash in 2011. Kubica, now 32, was in the midst of a promising F1 career with BMW and then Renault when, while contesting a rally in the winter, crashed and almost severed his wrist.

