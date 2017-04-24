Formula One: Sepang chief urges F1 bosses to 'put ego aside'3 min ago
Sepang boss Razlan Razali has urged Formula One's new owners to "put their ego aside" and learn from the "two wheels" of Moto GP if they are to revive their sport. This year will witness the last Malaysian Grand Prix before the race disappears from the calendar after a combination of low attendances and high fees, with the government spending some $67.6 million annually to stage the event, something the Sepang International Circuit and their political bosses were no longer prepared to tolerate.
