Formula One is taxable in India, says Supreme Court
This is, say tax experts, the first time that a car race circuit has been held to be the permanent establishment of an assessee. In a big win for the income tax department, the Supreme Court has held that the Formula One World Championship in motor racing is liable to be taxed in India for the F1 Grand Prix Championship.
