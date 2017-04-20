Formula One: Force India log points in second straight race

IMAGE: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the Sahara Force India F1 Team VJM10 leads Kevin Magnussen of Denmark driving the Haas F1 Team Haas-Ferrari VF-17 Ferrari on track during the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai, China, on Sunday. Photograph: Mark Thompson/Getty Images Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon secured a second double-points finish for Force India with fighting drives in tricky conditions at the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai on Sunday.

