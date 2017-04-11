Formula 1 CEO arrives in Bahrain
Chairman of the Bahrain International Circuit, Arif Rahimi, yesterday welcomed Chase Carey , Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of The Formula One Group on his first trip to the Kingdom of Bahrain ahead of the 2017 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix . Rahimi welcomed the CEO of the new owners of Formula One arriving today at Bahrain International Airport.
