Formula 1 CEO arrives in Bahrain

17 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Chairman of the Bahrain International Circuit, Arif Rahimi, yesterday welcomed Chase Carey , Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of The Formula One Group on his first trip to the Kingdom of Bahrain ahead of the 2017 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix . Rahimi welcomed the CEO of the new owners of Formula One arriving today at Bahrain International Airport.

