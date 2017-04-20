Formula 1 cameos: The good and the bad as Jenson Button prepares for a brief return
Yes, despite having decided to give Formula 1 a miss this year, Jenson Button will be back behind the wheel of the McLaren for next month's Monaco Grand Prix as Fernando Alonso goes off for a crack at the Indy 500. Jean-Louis Schlesser deputised for Nigel Mansell at the 1988 Italian Grand Prix... and promptly crashed his Williams into Ayrton Senna - who was right in the middle of one of the most dominant title wins in the sport's history.
