Formula 1: A technical deep dive into...

Formula 1: A technical deep dive into building the world's fastest cars

3 hrs ago Read more: Ars Technica

For over 60 years, Formula 1 teams have developed, tested, and built the fastest and most technologically impressive cars the world has ever seen. An almost unending list of superlatives can be ladled onto F1 cars: they can accelerate from 0 to 190mph in about 10 seconds, fling around a corner at such speeds that the driver experiences g-force close to that of an Apollo astronaut during Earth re-entry, and then decelerate by 60mph in just 0.7 seconds thanks to strong brakes and massive downforce-the same downforce that stopped the car from spinning out around that corner.

