Force India expects new floor to fix aero problems
Force India deputy team principal Bob Fernley expects Force India's new Formula 1 floor, which will be part of a Spanish Grand Prix upgrade package, to solve its aerodynamic problems. Although Force India has finished with both cars in the points in all three races in 2017, the team has been disappointed with the pace of the Mercedes-powered VJM10.
