First lap charges "critical" in F1 2017, says Perez
Sergio Perez says that his intense first lap charge at the Bahrain Grand Prix shows how race starts have become more critical than ever this year, with drivers knowing that overtaking moves are now harder later on. The Mexican was one of the stars in the early stages at Sakhir, with a frantic first lap assault from 18th to 13th place capturing attention after on-board footage emerged on the official F1 website last week.
