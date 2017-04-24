FIA says no plans to extend F1 DRS zones in 2017
The FIA has told Formula 1 teams that it has no plans to extend DRS zones this season, following an analysis into overtaking at the first races of the 2017 campaign. Motor racing's governing body announced at the Australian Grand Prix that, amid concerns about the impact new regulations would have on racing, it would look into whether or not there was a need to change DRS zones.
