Ferrari juniors set for Hungary F1 test chances

As many as three of Ferrari's young drivers could be in action at the second Formula 1 in-season test, which takes place on the Tuesday and Wednesday after the Hungarian Grand Prix. FIA rules dictate that teams have to use a rookie - defined in essence as someone with fewer than two GP starts - on two of the four test days.

