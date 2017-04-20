Ferrari F1 executives criticize Raikkonen after Chinese Grand Prix
Ferrari Formula 1 executives are openly criticizing driver Kimi Raikkonen after Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix. Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne was present in Shanghai to observe the fabled team in action and didn't mince words about the 2007 World Champion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
