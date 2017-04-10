Fernando Alonso to miss Monaco GP to ...

Fernando Alonso to miss Monaco GP to race at Indy 500

11 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso will race for McLaren at the Indianapolis 500 on May 28 in a surprise switch that will see the Spanish driver miss the Monaco Grand Prix on the same day. It will be Alonso's first drive in the biggest car race in the United States as he steps up his bid to win what he regards as the "Triple Crown" of motor sport: the Monaco GP, the Indianapolis 500 and the Le Mans 24 Hours race.

