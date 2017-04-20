Fernando Alonso, McLaren talking about returning to Indy 500 in 2018 and beyond
Fernando Alonso and McLaren are looking to return to the Indy 500 in the future. Recently, the British team shocked the racing world by announcing that together with Andretti Autosport and Honda , Alonso will bid to win next month's Indy 500 with a McLaren entry.
