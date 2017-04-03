Feral Announces 'F1 2016' Coming to M...

Feral Announces 'F1 2016' Coming to Mac on April 6 for $49.99

Feral Interactive announced today that F1 2016 is coming to the Mac on April 6 and has been refined using Apple's new graphics API, Metal. F1 2016 is Codemasters' official game for the 2016 FIA Formula One World Championship and features extensive online multiplayer game modes that allow players to compete against up to 21 rivals on any of the 21 Grand Prix circuits.

