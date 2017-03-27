F1: Verstappen laments demise of V10 and V12 F1
Whilst his father Jos, over the course of his 107 Grands Prix career got to enjoy the Ford V8, Hart V8, Ford V10, Supertec V10, Asiatech V10 and Cosworth V10, young Max Verstappen has only ever got to race the Renault and Ferrari hybrid power units. And with FIA president Jean Todt ruling out any kind of return to the old engine formula, insisting that "society wouldn't allow it", it is highly unlikely that Max will ever get to sample the wide range of configurations his father enjoyed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PitPass.com.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar 29
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar 3
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC