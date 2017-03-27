F1: Verstappen laments demise of V10 ...

F1: Verstappen laments demise of V10 and V12 F1

Whilst his father Jos, over the course of his 107 Grands Prix career got to enjoy the Ford V8, Hart V8, Ford V10, Supertec V10, Asiatech V10 and Cosworth V10, young Max Verstappen has only ever got to race the Renault and Ferrari hybrid power units. And with FIA president Jean Todt ruling out any kind of return to the old engine formula, insisting that "society wouldn't allow it", it is highly unlikely that Max will ever get to sample the wide range of configurations his father enjoyed.

