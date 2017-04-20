F1: The art of the two-second pit stop

Felipe Massa of Brazil driving the Williams Martini Racing Williams FW38 Mercedes PU106C Hybrid turbo makes a pit stop during final practice for the Malaysia Formula One Grand Prix at Sepang Circuit on Oct. 1, 2016, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Getting a driver in and out of the pits in the shortest time possible has become a race within a race for rival teams of F1 engineers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVEW-TV Kennewick.