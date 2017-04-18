F1 star makes incredible 15,000 donation to teen F4 racer who...
World champion Jenson Button forked out the cash on a JustGiving page set up to raise money for the 17-year-old star. McLaren-Honda's semi-retired third driver made the donation as thousands of people from across Britain and the racing community pledged to help with the total now over 350,000.
