F1 sacrificed the opportunity to make...

F1 sacrificed the opportunity to make $572 million

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

That was the message from the sport's former supremo Bernie Ecclestone when he shunned the opportunity to pocket more than NZ$570 million shortly before he was ousted from his position. Investment firm Liberty Media bought F1 in January and after nearly 40 years at the helm, Ecclestone was replaced by American business mogul Chase Carey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port... Mar 29 unveiled phart 4
News NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06) Mar '17 MakesPhartxx 68
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Feb '17 TruePhartzx 6
News FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media Jan '17 DepositPharts 2
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... Oct '16 proflagger 1
News Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Rbelo 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,179 • Total comments across all topics: 280,111,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC