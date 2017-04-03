F1 Returns To Germany And France, But I'll Miss The Malaysian Grand Prix For The Laughs
Formula One confirmed today that Malaysia's Sepang International Circuit-considered by Ferrari driver Kimi RA ikkA nen to be a good place for an ice cream break-will host its last F1 grand prix after 19 years this year. In its place, the German and French grands prix will be returning.
