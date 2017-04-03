F1 Returns To Germany And France, But...

F1 Returns To Germany And France, But I'll Miss The Malaysian Grand Prix For The Laughs

Formula One confirmed today that Malaysia's Sepang International Circuit-considered by Ferrari driver Kimi RA ikkA nen to be a good place for an ice cream break-will host its last F1 grand prix after 19 years this year. In its place, the German and French grands prix will be returning.

