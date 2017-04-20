F1: Renault duo look ahead to Sochi
Nico Hulkenberg heads to Sochi with a sense of satisfaction after a productive Bahrain test as well as wearing a happy face for a track he rather likes. What's the mood headed to Sochi ? Nico Hulkenberg : I have quite a bit of optimism! I think we made good progress to enable us to improve our race pace for Sochi when we were testing in Bahrain and we have some new bits for the car to facilitate this too.
