F1 organizers now favor Shield over Halo for cockpit protection

Formula One organizers late last week came out with the statement that a new Shield was the preferred cockpit protection solution to be introduced next year, as opposed to the previously preferred Halo solution which has been in development for the past several years and already tested by a number of drivers last year. The design for the Shield is yet to be finalized but is said to be similar to the Aeroscreen devised by Red Bull Racing .

